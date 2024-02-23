St. Charles first responders to take the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

St. Charles residents can join their city’s first responders in a brisk dip in the Fox River next month, or just show up to support them in their efforts to raise funding for a good cause.

Every year, the Polar Plunge – the act of jumping into cold water in cold weather – raises donations and awareness for the Special Olympics Illinois programming.

This year at 10 a.m. on March 3, members of the St. Charles Police and Fire departments, along with their families and friends, will plunge into the Fox River at Ferson Creek Park on Route 31.

Community members are invited to join in the plunge or attend and support those plunging. Spectators should go to Fearson Creek Park just east of Wildrose Springs Drive the morning of March 3 to cheer them on. All proceeds benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

St. Charles Police Department’s Detective Jennifer Larsen, Officer Steve Mattas, and administrator Sara Cass organize all the police department events supporting Special Olympics Illinois.

Larsen expressed her gratitude to all who have supported local events in a Feb. 21 news release saying, “Thank you to everyone who has attended our Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) events or generously donated in support of Special Olympics Illinois. Because of you, last year we raised $31,170.97! These donations allow athletes to participate in programs and the athletic games without having to worry about purchasing sports equipment, uniforms, or travel expenses. It also connects the athletes to important medical services, such as cardiac screenings, dental care, and more. Being a part of these events is such a rewarding and inspirational experience.”

For more information about Special Olympics Illinois, visit their website. For more information on the St. Charles police department, visit their website or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube , and LinkedIn.