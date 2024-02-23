Kane Forest District program focuses on tracking spring woodland plants

Dutchman’s breeches is one of many spring wildflowers known as spring ephemerals. (Photo provided)

Ephemerals are woodland plants that emerge early in spring, and flower before the trees leaf out. This spring, help track when and where spring ephemerals are emerging from March 1 - May 31 on your walks anywhere in Kane County (a forest preserve, a park, or your own back yard).

When you see a woodland wildflower, snap a photo and submit your observation on the free iNaturalist app under our project, Kane County, IL: Spring 2024 Ephemeral.

The forest district will help you learn many of the different ephemeral flower species with plant identification signs — sponsored by the Kane Forest Preserve Foundation — along woodland walks in the following forest preserves.

Friday, March 1 - Friday, May 31

Burnidge Forest Preserve

14N035 Coombs Road, Elgin

Free

Friday, March 1 - Friday, May 31

Bliss Woods Forest Preserve

5S660 Bliss Road, Sugar Grove

Free

Friday, March 1 - Friday, May 31

Johnson’s Mound Forest Preserve

41W600 Hughes Road, Elburn

Free

No registration is required for these free programs. Please be advised that the destruction or removal of natural resources from any preserve, in the form of foraging or otherwise, is strictly prohibited and may be punishable by a fine.

To view a full roster of Forest Preserve District of Kane County programs, visit www.kaneforest.com and find us on social media by searching @forestpreserve.