Fermilab announces Mischa Zupko as guest composer

Chicago-based composer and pianist Mischa Zupko is the guest composer by the Fermi Research Alliance. Zupko will create music to interpret particle science in new ways. (Dan Svoboda | Fermilab)

Chicago-based composer and pianist Mischa Zupko has been named 2024 guest composer by the Fermi Research Alliance.

In collaboration with scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, the Civitas Ensemble in Chicago and saxophonist Timothy McAllister, Zupko will create music to interpret particle science in new ways, according to a news release from Fermilab.

For many of his compositions, Zupko draws inspiration from themes of the universe, cosmic phenomena and mathematical models. “Eclipse: Chamber Music of Mischa Zupko,” with violinist Sang Mee Lee and cellist Wendy Warner, was recorded by Cedille Records in 2016 and conveys the alignment of the sun and mood, while the evening sky is the focal point in his cello piece “From Twilight.”

Zupko said in his guest composer proposal that these subjects are “spiritual” to him and to the music that he writes.

Zupko is a third-generation composer. He received a Bachelor of Music in piano performance from Northwestern University and a master’s degree and a doctorate in composition from Indiana University in Bloomington.

He has been named guest artist and participated in residency programs at various institutions, including the Fulcrum Point New Music Project, the Music Institute of Chicago, Western Michigan University and Roosevelt University. Since 2010, he has served as lecturer of musicianship studies at DePaul University.