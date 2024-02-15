Kane deputy, 50, dies of heart attack

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – Kane County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Ruchaj, age 50, died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest on Feb. 14, at his home in Sugar Grove, officials stated in a news release.

Ruchaj had been with the sheriff’s office 27 years, since 1997.

“There are no words to express our gratitude and appreciation for his many years of service and dedication to both the KCSO and the community he served,” Sheriff Ron Hain stated in the release. “Deputy Ruchaj was an extraordinary friend, coworker and brother.”

During his tenure, Ruchaj served on the patrol and warrant divisions and was the Community Resource Officer at Kaneland High School in Maple Park.

Ruchaj was known for his passion for helping guide kids towards a positive path in life, the release stated.

He recently participated in a roundtable discussion concerning online safety, emphasizing the importance of parents engaging in conversations with their teenagers about the enduring nature of social media content.

Counselors have been made available to students and staff at the school as they process the loss of Ruchaj.

Assistance is also being offered to his colleagues with the sheriff’s office.

When not in uniform, Ruchaj was a father of three and friend to all who knew him, the release stated.

Ruchaj had also previously served as a Sugar Grove Fire District Trustee.