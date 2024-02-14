Campton Hills chiropractor charged with sexual assault

David A. Williamson, 49, South Elgin (Photo Provided by the Office of the Kane County State's Attorney)

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A South Elgin man was charged with sexually assaulting a patient at his chiropractic office in Campton Hills, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Campton Hills Police Department.

David A. Williamson, 49, of South Elgin, is facing felony charges of sexual assault, sexual abuse and battery.

The Office of Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser issued a statement in cooperation with Campton Hills interim Police Chief James Levand on Feb. 13, announcing the charges Williamson is facing.

Williamson is charged with sexually assaulting a patient of Advanced Physical Medicine of St. Charles located in Campton Hills. on Dec. 20, 2023, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

He is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault (Class 1 felony), two counts of criminal sexual abuse (Class 4 felony), and two misdemeanor counts of battery.

If convicted, Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison and fines up to $25,000, Class 1 felonies are punishable by four to 15 years in prison and fines up to $25,000, and Class A misdemeanors are punishable by up to 364 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

Williamson is being held in the Kane County jail without bond while his case is pending. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 14 in Courtroom 311 at the Kane County Judicial Center.