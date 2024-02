Firewater BBQ & Brew celebrated its 524 W. State Street location in Geneva with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 30, 2024 alongside Geneva Chamber of Commerce staff. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

Firewater BBQ & Brew celebrated its 524 W. State St. location in Geneva with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 30 alongside Geneva Chamber of Commerce staff.

Roger and Collin Dunn cut the ribbon, which was held by Victor Garcia and Shaun Worthy. Firewater staff and Geneva Chamber of Commerce staff, ambassadors and board members joined in the celebration.

For more information on Firewater BBQ & Brew, visit firewaterbbq.com.