Batavia Chamber of Commerce announces 2023 Ole Award winners

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce has announced eight recipients of its 2023 Ole Award. All recipients will be honored at Inspire 2024: A Celebration of Those Who Inspire Us on Thursday, April 25. Businesses which had final city occupancy permits by Dec. 31 were eligible for the award.

A committee of Batavia Chamber members, representation from the City of Batavia and Batavia Chamber staff evaluated all businesses which met the permit timing qualifications. After deliberation, the committee selected the following businesses:

Remodeling – Industrial: Larsen Packaging Products, 1350 S. River Street

New Construction – Commercial: MOKA Coffee, 132 Independence Drive

Remodeling – Commercial: Acquaviva Ristorante Batavia, 1900 Mill Street

Remodeling – Commercial: Batavia Animal Clinic, 135 First Street

Remodeling – Commercial: Emagine Entertainment, 550 N. Randall Road

Remodeling – Commercial: Grainology Brewstillery, 131 Flinn Street, Suite C

Remodeling – Commercial: JT’s Tavern & Tap, 113 S. Batavia Avenue

Remodeling – Commercial: New Moon Vegan, 119 S. Batavia Avenue

The public is invited to Inspire 2024 to honor the current generation of hard-working Batavia business owners. During the event, presentations will be held for Citizens of the Year, Spirit of Batavia, Batavia RSVP, the Batavia Community Impact Award, Fox Valley Patriotic Association and Flag Day Committee and the Ole Award.