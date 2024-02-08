Kane State’s Attorney and Sheriff say voting machine complaints unfounded

Mary Beth McLain of Batavia is shown how to use the new Hart Verity Duo voting equipment by Kane County Deputy Clerk Jim Morefield during a demonstration hosted by the Kane County Clerk’s Office at the Batavia Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser and Sheriff Ron Hain reported recent allegations about the accuracy and legality of the voting machines were unfounded. (Sandy Bressner)

GENEVA – In a joint statement issued today, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and Sheriff Ron Hain reported they investigated complaints about the accuracy and the legal standing of the County Clerk’s new voting machines and determined all complaints were unfounded.

Mosser and Hain are committed “to ensuring a fair election process” when early voting commences tomorrow for the March 19 primary.

“The Kane County Clerk’s Office, in an abundance of caution, will have the election judges ready and willing to assist any voter with the submission of their final ballot,” the release stated. “We also believe that the Kane County Clerk’s Office is generally prepared to assist during the voting process if there are any issues with that process.”

Two complaints alleged voting machine irregularity, based on public demonstrations to educate voters on how to use the new equipment called Hart Verity Duo system, which provides both touch-screen technology and a paper ballot

“Specifically, several individuals reported that they submitted a name during the mock demonstration, another name was generated and printed on the ballot, and, separately, the machines had difficulty feeding the paper ballots into the scanning device,” according to the joint statement.

“The demonstration program used by Hart is the same nationwide and is meant to display the capabilities of the program. Some states allow a candidate to use an ‘alias’ name on the ballot,” according to the statement. “To demonstrate the system’s capacity to accommodate these laws, the test displays the name ‘Abraham Lincoln’ on the screen and prints out the alias ‘John Muir.’”

Machines to be used in the March 19 primary will have only one name.

A State’s Attorney investigator and Mosser visited the clerk’s office Feb. 6 with a request to try the machines.

They sampled ballots for each primary ticket, Democrat and Republican.

“At the voting machine, the ballot number was entered, and the corresponding ballot was seen on the screen. Both were able to select test votes and confirm the selections made on the screen,” according to the statement.

“The votes were then printed onto the ballot paper, and they were able to confirm that what was printed on the paper was who they had each respectively voted for on the machine,” according to the statement.

The Kane County Clerk’s Office hosted a demonstration of the new Hart Verity Duo voting equipment at the Batavia Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

They submitted the paper ballot to the scanning device and neither had any difficulty in feeding the final ballot into it.

“As such, we determined that there were no issues with the voting machines based on the two complaints that were received,” according to the statement. “Based on this, we have found that the complaints are unfounded and that the matter is closed.”

The other set of complaints alleged that on Aug. 8, the County Board approved the purchase of unapproved voting machines, via an agreement with Hart InterCivic, to upgrade the county’s voting system, according to the joint statement.

The complaints alleged that the voting equipment was purchased before the Illinois State Board of Elections approved its use, and was therefore a violation of the Illinois Election Code.

The State Board of Elections voted Nov. 21, 2023 to give Hart a two-year interim approval of its Verity voting system. On Aug. 11, 2023, Hart requested approval for the March 19 primary.

Regulations required Hart to apply for approval by Sept. 18, 2023, so ISBE staff concluded that Hart’s voting system met state statutory and regulatory requirements, according to the statement.

“Based on this, we have found that the complaints are unfounded and the matter is closed,” according to the joint statement.