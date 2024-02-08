February 14 = genevachamber.com

February, short and sweet, or should I say full of sweets – at least on Feb. 14 it could be.

Chocolate, anyone? Maybe something in writing or flowers would brighten a special someone Valentine’s Day. I can think of at least a dozen places in downtown Geneva that would satisfy both of these and I know there are more. Genevachamber.com has the capability to search for a keyword such as chocolate, cards or candy. Just a few clicks and you are on your way to putting a smile on someone’s face, not just Valentine’s Day, but any day.

Or perhaps some assistance in finding a restaurant. Search by name or category. Our website makes it super simple. Link up to the restaurant to see the menu and make a reservation.

Geneva is overflowing with ways to let the important people in your life know how much they mean to you.

Geneva Wedding Walk

Love certainly is in the air. For the third year, the Geneva Chamber is presenting Geneva Wedding Walk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 25. The Geneva Wedding Walk features an amazing selection of wedding professionals ready to help you find the perfect gown, reception venue, photographer, music, honeymoon destination and much more. There will be prizes and giveaways and a swag bag for registered brides. Register at genevachamber.com. Look for the link on the homepage. Let Geneva be the start of your happily ever after.

We love our volunteers

In the spirit of love, the Chamber expresses our gratitude and love to our volunteers. Geneva runs on helping hands and leadership from local businesses, area residents, families and students. We could never give them enough kudos for their unselfish work.

The Chamber depends on hundreds (more than 450) of volunteers for our four festivals. If you are interested, contact us, We have a fit for you. Email volunteer@genevachamber.com or call 232-6060 to be added to the database.

KEEP YOUR CHIN UP GENEVA! SOON OLD MAN WINTER WILL BE ON HIS MERRY WAY.