St. Charles Park District aquatics hiring fair set for March 1

St. Charles Park District’s first-ever Aquatics Job Fair is set to make a splash from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 1 at the Baker Community Center Auditorium, 101 S. Second St.

Job-seekers can chat with a supervisor, apply for open positions, complete onboarding paperwork, ask questions about work permits and more during this event.

Whether a seasoned professional or someone just starting in the aquatics industry, everyone with a passion for water safety and recreation are encouraged to attend. Dive into a fulfilling career and make a positive impact in the community with St. Charles Park District.

For additional details, call the recreation department at 630-513-6200 or visit stcparks.org/jobs.