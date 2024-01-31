Geneva Catholic community bids farewell to beloved priest, Rev. Bakkelund

Rev. Jared Twenty, pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Batavia, gives the homily for Rev. Jonathan Bakkelund during the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

GENEVA – The Rev. Jared Twenty stood before a full church assembly Wednesday for the Mass of Christian Burial for the Rev. Jonathan Bakkelund at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva.

Bakkelund, 39, died last week while in hospice at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Batavia Township.

Noting that Bakkelund’s death was at a young age, Twenty, who is pastor at Holy Cross, said the Book of Wisdom teaches that, “The just man, though he die early, shall be at rest.”

“Two weeks ago, I was with Fr. Bakkelund in a moment where he began to realize that the end might be soon for him,” Twenty said. “So I asked him, ‘Jon, are you scared?’ And he responded, ‘Not as scared as you should be. You have to preach the funeral.’”

The sanctuary was momentarily filled with knowing laughter.

“It’s scary on two levels,” said Twenty, who attended Bakkelund while he was in hospice and was with him when he died. “Not only is it impossible to fully give a tribute to Fr. Bakkelund in front of those whom he loved so much. But also Fr. Bakkelund was my favorite homilist, the best preacher I had ever seen or heard.”

Twenty looked to Bakkelund’s past homilies or notes for inspiration, finding only the outline of the first homily he preached at St. Peter when he was assigned as pastor in 2017.

“The first line: ‘So excited.’ Next: ‘So grateful to be in such a great parish ... ‘” Twenty said. “Next line: ‘So so excited.’”

Bakkelund’s outline details that he loved being a priest.

But on a more serious note, he also wrote, “We live in a time when it is not easy to be Catholic ... everywhere I go, I meet wonderful, kind people of all faiths and no faith at all. Yet at the same time, it’s pretty easy to see the world needs faithful, joyful, happy Catholics. Excited.’ And the closing line: We are in this together.’”

Bakkelund’s humor sometimes got him into trouble, Twenty said.

While at the Pontifical North American College in Rome, the seminarians would do skits and comedy to entertain themselves.

Rev. Jonathan Bakkelund, pastor at St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva, died last week. (Mark Black)

Bakkelund had the idea to get a choir to sing for all the guys in the house.

“But his goal was to find all the worst singers in the house,” Twenty said. “We all knew who the worst guys were. We heard them every morning at morning prayer. Most of them thought it was a pretty funny idea. Until he went to Fr. Michael Bruno, and explained, ‘I want to get all the bad singers in the house to kind of do this choral arrangement. It’ll just be kind of goofy.” So Fr. Michael Bruno sad, ‘Why are you picking me then?’”

Bakkelund, ever quick, responded, “I need someone good that can lead them.”

Bakkelund lived a full life, not only serving his church but always up for an adventure — to see the Boston Pops or to go north to a Green Bay Packers game, Twenty said.

Bakkelund also always found the perfect gifts for his friends.

“He loved to know what made you smile and laugh,” Twenty said. “Humor, for Fr. Bakkelund, wasn’t just a character trait, but a responsibility and a virtue.’

Over the last two weeks of Bakkelund’s life, Twenty said he showed how to embrace a holy death with humility, honesty and openness in communicating with his parish about his condition, Twenty said.

“When he started to recognize what was happening, what came to mind to me was the passage in Luke, chapter nine, where it says, ‘Jesus set his face like flint for Jerusalem,’” Twenty said.

“Jon became single-minded, preparing to meet the Lord. In one of our final conversations, he said, ‘Make sure to tell my family, my friends and everyone — I’m not scared. As a son of St. Ignatius, I prefer not a long life to a short one, but that all might be for the glory of God. ... What is the true measure of a man that you can think of? His relationships? His successes in life? But for the Christian, ultimately, it is how he dies.”

Bakklund kept his humor through to the end, Twenty said, cracking jokes with the various priests who visited.

“Fr. Bakkelund spent his last few days on hospice at the rectory at Holy Cross, with Fr. Orabutt and I,” Twenty said. “And many of you probably know that Fr. Bakkelund and I had a little bit of a friendly competition between our two parishes. So when we got him moved into the rectory, the first words out of his mouth to me were, ‘Somehow, I always knew Holy Cross would be the death of me.’”

The sanctuary again filled with laughter.

Twenty said on Bakkelund’s last day, the nurse woke him and said the priest was struggling.

“I grabbed my oils, anointed him, gave him the apostolic pardon and – instantly – he breathed his last,” Twenty said. “I could not have asked for a better way for the Lord to receive him.”

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Winnebago, Ill.

Malone Funeral Home in Geneva handled the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Rockford Diocesan Priests’ Pension, according to the Diocese.