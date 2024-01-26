St. Charles riverfront coffee shop Kava Diem to change name

After six years in downtown St. Charles, coffee shop Kava Diem will soon be known as Maple Leaf Coffee House, to reflect the brand of its new owners’ wholesale coffee business.

Partners Alex Behrens and Molly Duntemann, owners of Maple Leaf Coffee Roasters in Roselle, bought the cafe at 1 W Illinois St. on Sept. 26 last year, and are ready to make a few changes.

Behrens said while they have made an effort to maintain the great parts of Kava Diem, including much of the staff, the rebranding is an effort to make the connection between the cafe and their coffee business more obvious, as well as to make the change in ownership more evident to guests.

Maple Leaf Coffee Roasters is a wholesale coffee roasting business that sells globally sourced coffee beans online and at their storefront at 352 E. Irving Park Road in Roselle

The cafe’s rebranding, including their new logo, website and signage, will all be in place in time for a soft opening week starting Jan. 27, when the cafe will also unveil several new menu items. Some of the new items include bagels, gluten free toast, sourdough and new vegan options.

Behrens said the following weekend, and each weekend in February, the cafe will be offering special promotions and sales on bags of coffee. He said next month they also intend to host a ribbon cutting as well as adjust their business hours but are still deciding on dates.

Behrens said when the new hours are implemented, the cafe will open at 7 a.m. (one hour earlier) and they are planning to offer specials during the first hour of service (from 7 to 8 a.m.) after the change.

Behrens said he appreciates all the community support the cafe received around the holidays and while January has been slow due to weather, he is looking forward to spring, when they plan to renovate their patio. He said the footprint of the patio overlooking the Fox River won’t change, but it will be a better looking and more comfortable space for guests to relax next summer.

For more information on promotions, new hours and events, visit the Maple Leaf Coffee House website or Facebook page.