Geneva Garden Club offers scholarships

GENEVA – The Geneva Garden Club is offering scholarships to qualified students who intend to pursue an education in horticulture, landscaping, environmental sustainability or a related field, the club announced in a news release.

Up to $10,000 will be divided among the winners, with the number of scholarships awarded depending on the number and quality of the applications received.

To qualify, an applicant must be a resident of Geneva within the ZIP code 60134 who is a graduating high school senior or current college student, intending to pursue education in one of the required fields.

Those pursuing a Master Gardener Certificate can also apply for a scholarship to cover the cost of the course work. The immediate past recipient may reapply one time, according to the release.

The guidelines and application are available online at www.genevagardenclub.com.

The deadline to apply is March 8.