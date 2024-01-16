Habitat restoration work day at Bliss Woods Forest Preserve Jan. 27

Volunteers help in 2020 with cleanup and removal of two Mulberry trees, which are considered invasive and not native to Bliss Woods Forest Preserve in Sugar Grove. (Sean King)

A habitat restoration work day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 27 at Bliss Woods Forest Preserve in Sugar Grove.

Cutting and stacking invasive brush will be the main tasks for the day. Tools will be provided, but volunteers are invited to bring their own loppers and hand cutters. Old brush piles will be burned if conditions allow.

Volunteers are advised to dress in layers with sturdy footwear and work gloves. Workers will meet in the main parking lot off of Bliss Road at 9 a.m.

Refreshments will be available at the break. Anyone under 13 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For further information, contact Mary Ochsenschlager at maryoxie@sbcglobal.net or call Robb at the Kane County Forest Preserve at 630-232-5980.