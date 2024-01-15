Batavia cafe launches exchangeable traveler mug program

Smarty Pants Cafe of Batavia has introduced its Coffee DRIP (Drinkware Reusable Interchange Program), an initiative it hopes will help tackle the issue of paper cup waste and address concerns about microplastic contamination associated with hot beverages in disposable cups. (Photo provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

Smarty Pants Cafe of Batavia announced in a news release it has introduced its Coffee DRIP (Drinkware Reusable Interchange Program), an initiative it hopes will help tackle the issue of paper cup waste and address concerns about microplastic contamination associated with hot beverages in disposable cups.

In 2020, the Journal of Hazardous Materials found that within minutes of the hot fluid contacting high density polyethylene, which is the plastic liner in paper coffee cups, microplastics have started entering your favorite hot drink.

Smarty Pants Cafe’s Coffee DRIP initiative offers a multi-fold benefit:

Paper Cup Waste Reduction: By providing an eco-conscious alternative to single-use paper cups, the program contributes significantly to the reduction of paper cup waste, which is a pervasive environmental issue.

Microplastic Contamination Mitigation: Unlike traditional paper cups that may release microplastics into hot beverages, Smarty Pants Cafe Traveler Mugs are engineered to preserve the integrity of your drinks, ensuring they remain free from harmful contaminants.

Temperature Retention: Drinks, whether iced or hot, will maintain their temperature longer in a double-walled vacuum-insulated tumbler compared to paper cups, regardless of ambient temperature.

Part of Smarty Pants Cafe’s environmental and sustainability plan is to serve drinks in porcelain and glass cups. By adding exchangeable travel mugs, the cafe extends sustainability to the coffee to-go customers.

The standout feature of the Smarty Pants Cafe Coffee DRIP initiative is the customer-friendly return system. Patrons can simply bring their used Smarty Pants Cafe mugs back to the cafe, where they will receive a freshly cleaned and sanitized one in exchange and have it promptly filled with their preferred coffee, tea, or any other beverage available at Smarty Pants Cafe. This process encourages customers to contribute to environmental conservation while enjoying delicious drinks on the go.

To discover more about Smarty Pants Cafe and its Coffee DRIP program, please visit smartypantscafe.com/shop or contact a team member at Smarty Pants Café, 817 N Randall Road in Batavia.