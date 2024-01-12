Sugar Grove Twp. gas station robbed of $200

SUGAR GROVE TOWNSHIP – The BP Gas Station at 9S595 Route 47 in Sugar Grove Township reported an armed robbery of $200 shortly before 3 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s office.

The preliminary investigation shoed that a man in his early twenties, between five-foot-eight and six feet tall entered the store dressed in all black, wearing white gloves, black shoes and a surgical mask, the release stated.

He implied that he had a weapon while his hand was concealed within a crossbody sling bag, and the clerk gave him $200, the release stated.

The store clerk had been cleaning up after the gas station was closed, but the front doors had not been secured yet when the robber came in.

The man then left the store in a vehicle described as possibly a gray or blue 2004-2007 Chevrolet Malibu, last seen driving eastbound on Jericho Road from Illinois Route 47.

At this time, a photograph of the vehicle is still being worked on to disseminate for potential identification. Police don’t know how many people might have been inside the vehicle at the time of the armed robbery, the release stated.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is working to obtain evidence, witness statements and videos that may assist in the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to the armed robbery, is asked to contact the Kane County Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.