Naperville man charged with Class X felony DUI after 8th arrest

Melvin Holland Jr. was charged with felony aggravated DUI and misdemeanor driving with a revoked license and improper lane use. ( Photo provided by the Kane County Sheriff's Office)

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Naperville man was charged Dec. 23 with aggravated felony DUI after having been convicted seven times previously, according to Kane County Sheriff reports and court records.

Melvin Holland Jr., 51, of the 1600 block of Ishnala Drive, Naperville, was also charged with misdemeanor driving with a revoked license and improper lane use, records show.

Holland was convicted of DUI three times in Illinois and four times in Georgia, sheriff’s reports and court records stated.

Deputies were first called to Route 38, a quarter-mile west of Route 47 in Campton Township shortly after 7 a.m. Dec. 23 in response to a report of a vehicle in a ditch, the sheriff’s report stated.

A gray 2023 Kia Forte was in the ditch on the north side of Route 38, facing east. When the first deputy arrived, along with Elburn paramedics, Holland did not respond to their presence, including when they banged on the door and shook the vehicle, the report stated.

The Kia was locked and the engine was still running, the report stated.

Elburn firefighters broke into the Kia so the vehicle could be put in park and keys removed from the ignition, the report stated.

Holland, who was in the driver’s seat, woke up and was taken to the ambulance. Because of his condition, paramedics took Holland to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva for evaluation, the report stated.

Holland was convicted of DUI in DeKalb County in 2022 and in DuPage and Kendal counties in 2015, records show.

Holland was convicted of DUI three times in 1997 and once in 2000 in Georgia, records show.

The sheriff’s report also detailed that Holland had nine traffic stops in Illinois, five for driving with a suspended license and four for driving with a revoked license, from 2008 to 2022.

Holland refused chemical testing while at the hospital, so after a warrant was issued, a blood sample was taken from him at the jail, the report stated.

Holland is currently being held without bond in the Kane County jail, records show.

Holland’s attorney, Public Defender Brenda Willett, did not comment.

A Class X felony is punishable by six to 30 years in prison, if convicted.

Holland is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 1.