St. Charles to launch new utility billing system in February

The city of St. Charles will implement a new online utility billing system in February aimed at making paying bills easier for residents.
According to a Jan 5. news release, the new customer portal will have several enhanced features giving residents more ways to manage their utility accounts.
Residents should check for a paper bill during the first billing cycle that will contain their new account numbers.
What to know about the new system:
- All accounts will be assigned new account numbers.
- Customers currently paying online through Paymentus will need to create a new profile in Silverblaze, the city’s new portal, and re-set up payment their methods (there will be no change to the current online fee).
- Users can choose to use a “Quick Pay” option that will not require creating a profile or password.
- Customers who pay their utility bills through a bank account or other outside payment system will need to update the payment information with their new utility account number.
- Credit and debit card payments can still be made at the counter via the self-service kiosk, which will include a $3.95 convenience fee.
- Payments can still be made over the phone via the city’s automated phone service.
- Paper bills will have a new look and added utility information.
- Everyone will receive a paper bill for the first billing cycle.
For more information contact the Utility Billing Office at 630-377-4426.