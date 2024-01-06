St. Charles to launch new utility billing system in February

The city of St. Charles will implement a new online utility billing system in February aimed at making paying bills easier for residents.

According to a Jan 5. news release, the new customer portal will have several enhanced features giving residents more ways to manage their utility accounts.

Residents should check for a paper bill during the first billing cycle that will contain their new account numbers.

What to know about the new system:

All accounts will be assigned new account numbers.

Customers currently paying online through Paymentus will need to create a new profile in Silverblaze, the city’s new portal, and re-set up payment their methods (there will be no change to the current online fee).

Users can choose to use a “Quick Pay” option that will not require creating a profile or password.

Customers who pay their utility bills through a bank account or other outside payment system will need to update the payment information with their new utility account number.

Credit and debit card payments can still be made at the counter via the self-service kiosk, which will include a $3.95 convenience fee.

Payments can still be made over the phone via the city’s automated phone service.

Paper bills will have a new look and added utility information.

Everyone will receive a paper bill for the first billing cycle.

For more information contact the Utility Billing Office at 630-377-4426.