January 04, 2024
Shaw Local
Public can review new City of St. Charles website

By Shaw Local News Network
(Graphic provided by the City of St. Charles)

The City of St. Charles invites the public to participate in a Zoom webinar at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 to review the draft design of and provide feedback on the new look of its website. A survey will be available at the end of the webinar for participants to share their thoughts.

Advance registration is required to participate. After registration, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Webinar attendees who complete the survey will be entered to win a $25 gift card to a local business. Three winners will be drawn.

St. CharlesKane County