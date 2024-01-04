Public can review new City of St. Charles website

The City of St. Charles invites the public to participate in a Zoom webinar at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 to review the draft design of and provide feedback on the new look of its website. A survey will be available at the end of the webinar for participants to share their thoughts.

Advance registration is required to participate. After registration, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Webinar attendees who complete the survey will be entered to win a $25 gift card to a local business. Three winners will be drawn.