Geneva man hailed for Special Olympic win

Matthew Wechter, (center left) flanked by his parents Connie and Larry, was honored for his achievement at the 2023 Special Olympics State Summer Games at Nov. 20, 2023 Geneva City Council meeting. The sign is posted at Route 38 and Bricher Road on the city’s west side. Also pictured are Mayor Kevin Burns (left) and Matthew’s older brother Aaron Wechter. (Photo provided by Sally Stancati Photography )

GENEVA – A new green and white sign is now posted at Route 38 and Bricher Road on Geneva’s west side, proclaiming: Home of Matthew Wechter 2023 Special Olympics State Summer Games winner of fastest heat men’s 25-meter backstroke.

Mayor Kevin Burns presented the Geneva resident by unveiling the sign at a recent City Council meeting in recognition of his Special Olympics achievement.

“We have a little something to recognize your excellence in everything you do and we’re delighted that you’re with us tonight,” Burns said, in presenting the sign to Matthew.

Matthew, 34, has been downstate at Special Olympics championships many times, but most recently “was seeded in the fastest 25-meter backstroke, the sprint, and won convincingly,” his father Larry Wechter said.

But Matthew started out in the world 15 weeks premature and weighing in at a shade under two pounds, his father said.

Matthew spent the first four months of his life in a neonatal ICU at Loyola University Medical Center because neither Delnor Community Hospital – as it was known then – nor Central Dupage Hospital could care for such a tiny, fragile baby.

Larry Wechter said when Matthew came home from the hospital, he had therapy five to six days a week for years – physical, occupational and speech therapy – for years.

When he was three years old, he started swimming under the tutelage of now-retired coaches Sue and Hank Lange of St. Charles for nearly 30 years.

During the COVIC-19 pandemic, his friend Kylie Rieser provided Matthew Wechter with a rescue dog, Nick, as a companion. ‘He is the cutest, sweetest dog in the world,’ his father, Larry Wechter said, of the four-footed addition to their family. (Photo provided by Larry Wechter)

“The main point is, Matthew has been persistent for many many years, working very very hard at different sports and so forth, but he really excels at swimming,” his father said.

Larry Wechter acknowledged that people from various walks of life helped Matthew, including his school social worker and neighbors Paul and Mandy McCurtain.

The Langes and McCurtains also came to support Matthew’s Special Olympics recognition.

“His very best friend in high school, who – in the middle of COVID – brought him our wonderful dog so he could have a companion during that horrible time,” Larry Wechter said.

Kylie Rieser brought him a black and white terrier mix rescue, named Nick, and the dog became Matthew’s constant companion.

“She found out about this dog and said, ‘I think this would be perfect for Matthew,’” Larry Wechter said. “He is the cutest, sweetest dog in the world.”

Also attending the meeting to support Matthew were his older brother, Aaron, and his mother, Connie.

Matthew, who lives at home with his parents, swims at the Center of Elgin twice a week and goes horseback riding twice a week, at Happy Hooves Therapeutic Farm in Blackberry Township and at Horsepower HorsePower Therapeutic Riding in St. Charles Township. He also participates in a day program, his father said.

“We are extremely proud of Matthew,” Larry Wechter said. “Despite his early birth and the struggles he had – to survive and to thrive – he is quite a young gentleman and he is extremely persistent. He never gives up.”