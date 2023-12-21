Meet Charlie, the St. Charles Police comfort dog

St. Charles Police Officer Meghan Kramer and Charlie, the St. Charles Police Department’s comfort dog, greet students as they arrive at Bell Graham Elementary School in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

Charlie, the St. Charles Police Department’s comfort dog, is turning 3 years old on Christmas Eve.

The golden retriever/German shepherd mix has helped countless people since joining the force in February 2022.

Officer Meghan Kramer is Charlie’s handler and she has spent most of her time with Charlie since he was donated to the department by Canines 4 Comfort in the summer of 2021.

The St. Charles Police Department has another K-9, Saint, who has a much different job from Charlie. Unlike Saint, who helps with searches, tracking and apprehension, Charlie’s main role is to provide emotional support, especially after traumatic incidents. He helps comfort victims of tragedies or violent crimes.

Kramer said they have not had to respond to a mental health crisis yet, but Charlie has helped with a number of interviews.

Charlie, the St. Charles Police Department’s comfort dog, greets students as they arrive at Bell Graham Elementary School in St. Charles. Charlie’s handler is St. Charles Police Officer Meghan Kramer. (Sandy Bressner)

“He brings a calm demeanor and sometimes when somebody experiences something that’s traumatic or emotional for them, it’s just easier to have a dog present,” Kramer said. “If they’re feeling anxious or nervous or they’re reliving that trauma, they’re able to pet him or have him lay on them and it makes it easier for them to talk.”

Although Kramer has four other dogs at home, she had never worked with one in a police capacity before Charlie. Kramer and Charlie started training together when he was six months old and she said they have been together pretty much 24/7 since that time.

“We really have quite the bond,” Kramer said. “We work really well together. We’re a great team. We have sat through some interviews where he has truly made a difference, especially with kids, and I think that’s so important. With him and I going back and forth together every day to and from work and living together, we have a bond that’s inseparable.”

Charlie, the St. Charles Police Department’s comfort dog, greets students as they arrive at Bell Graham Elementary School in St. Charles. Charlie’s handler is St. Charles Police Officer Meghan Kramer. (Sandy Bressner)

So far in 2023, Charlie and Kramer have made 74 community engagements, including police department tours, events, interviews and school visits.

Kramer said while Charlie has had training to be calm around people, being gentle and loving is definitely Charlie’s nature. She said he loves being around people, is quick to roll over for belly rubs and has been known to fall asleep while laying on peoples’ laps.

Charlie is on duty Monday through Friday and often works community events on weekends. Kramer said Charlie is out in the community at least twice a week and the two attend different St. Charles schools every Monday morning to greet students.

St. Charles Police Officer Meghan Kramer and Charlie, the St. Charles Police Department’s comfort dog, greet students as they arrive at Bell Graham Elementary School in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

Kramer said when they are not out on calls, Charlie spends most of his time hanging out at the police station where officers and staff can pet and play with him, but when he is out at events or in the community, he has to be on his best behavior. At home Charlie gets along great with Kramer’s other dogs.

“When we go to events and schools, he needs to be on his best behavior and alert for commands,” Kramer said. “So it’s nice for him when he gets home from work, he can actually be a dog and run and play with them and decompress before coming inside and just being a family dog.”

Kramer said she would encourage every police department to start a comfort dog program. She said they not only help community members get through traumatic experiences, they can be a break from the stresses of the job for first responders and make a huge difference in officers’ interactions with community members.

“They really do make a difference and it definitely helps bring that positive interaction with the community,” Kramer said. “You see a different side of people when he’s around. We handle a lot of calls and sometimes things can get pretty negative, but this aspect of the job is extremely positive.”