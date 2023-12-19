New JT’s Tavern & Tap celebrates grand opening in Batavia

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new JT’s Tavern & Tap on Monday, Dec. 18. The new establishment opened at 113 S. Batavia Ave. in downtown Batavia in early December. (Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

JT’s Tavern & Tap recently celebrated its grand opening in downtown Batavia.

According to a news release from the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, JT’s Tavern & Tap opened earlier this month in the former Full Moon Bar & Grill location at 113 S. Batavia Ave.

The new owners, Robert Truex and sons Jeremy and Justin, extensively remodeled the Full Moon space. The Batavia restaurant joins JT locations in Lombard and Carol Stream.

JT’s Tavern & Tap menu includes char-grilled burgers, wings, pizza, salad, sandwiches and more, as well as a full bar.

The Batavia Chamber held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for JT’s Tap & Tavern on Monday, Dec. 18. Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration along with the owners, and several Chamber employees and members, city officials and Truex family and friends attended the event.

Current hours for this bar and restaurant are Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to midnight.

Learn more about JT’s Tavern & Tap at jtstaverntap.com. Carryout is available; contact them by calling 630-454-4466.

Keep updated by checking out their Facebook page, facebook.com/jtstavernandtap.