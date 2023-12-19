December 19, 2023
Geneva attorney appointed to Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism

By Shaw Local News Network
The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Geneva-based attorney Amanda J. Hamilton to the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism, according to a press release from the Commission.

The Commission is tasked by the Illinois Supreme Court with promoting a culture of civility and inclusion among the state’s lawyers and judges and to improve the justice system for the people of the state.

Hamilton is a partner at Konicek & Dillon, P.C., where she concentrates her practice in the fields of appellate law, professional liability, commercial litigation, and ethics.

