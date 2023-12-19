Geneva attorney appointed to Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism

Amanda J. Hamilton is a partner at Konicek & Dillon, P.C. where she concentrates her practice in the fields of appellate law, professional liability, commercial litigation, and ethics. (Photo provided by Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism)

The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Geneva-based attorney Amanda J. Hamilton to the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism, according to a press release from the Commission.

The Commission is tasked by the Illinois Supreme Court with promoting a culture of civility and inclusion among the state’s lawyers and judges and to improve the justice system for the people of the state.

Hamilton is a partner at Konicek & Dillon, P.C., where she concentrates her practice in the fields of appellate law, professional liability, commercial litigation, and ethics.