Gold coin deposited into Salvation Army red kettle in Geneva

Workers with the Salvation Army Tri-Cities Corps found something special in the donation basket earlier this month; a gold coin thought to be valued at over $2,000.

Salvation Army resource development director Steven Hawkins said they found the coin on the evening of Dec. 2 while emptying the donation kettles for the day. The coin was dropped into the kettle outside the Starbucks in downtown Geneva.

Hawkins said the donation went unnoticed at first because it was wrapped in a dollar bill, which he said was clearly intended to keep the donation anonymous. He said they didn’t recognize the coin, but as soon as they picked it up and felt the weight, they knew it was real gold.

“We really appreciate it and want to thank them, but obviously they like to keep it anonymous,” Hawkins said, “But we want them to know how much we appreciate it, and all of our donors this time of year.”

Hawkins has been with the Salvation Army for four years, and said finding a gold coin donation is not unheard of. In fact, it is somewhat of a tradition in Kane County, and he said they receive a gold Krugerrand in the Starbucks kettle almost every year.

“It’s been a tradition around here that we really appreciate and enjoy, the giving of the coin,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said after Christmas they will take the coin, known as a $50 Gold American Eagle Coin, to an appraiser and then sell it. The proceeds will go to the Salvation Army, which he said will likely be used to purchase items to supplement their food pantry.

The Salvation Army has a large food pantry in St. Charles, which Hawkins said has been difficult to maintain in recent years. In 2022 the pantry served 6,200 people, and so far this year they have served over 10,000, which has forced them to use funds to supplement items to keep up with demand.

This year the Tri-Cities Corps has 18 donation kettles out in the community, and are working towards their donation goal of $195,000.