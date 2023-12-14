Smithfield donates 16.25 tons of pork to Geneva’s Northern Illinois Food Bank

Smithfield Foods employees help deliver 32,500 pounds of pork shanks to the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva on Dec. 13, 2023. Protein is the most requested item of the Food Bank. The donation will provide nearly 130,000 four-ounce servings of protein. (Photo provided by the Northern Illinois Food Bank)

GENEVA – Protein is, by far, the most requested food item of the Northern Illinois Food Bank, based in Geneva.

And Smithfield Foods donated 32,500 pounds of protein – or 16.25 tons – to the Food Bank on Wednesday, and provided a dozen workers from the St. Charles location and two from the corporate office to deliver and pack the meat.

“Protein is one of the most requested items by our neighbors,” Julie Yurko, Food Bank president and CEO, said in a news release. “Smithfield’s donation of nearly 130,000 servings of protein means our neighbors will have the food they need to thrive this holiday season.”

Smithfield’s specific donation is pork shanks – also known as pork wings, due to their versatile uses.

The pork shanks were delivered frozen to maximize shelf life and allow the Food Bank time to get it to those they serve while maintaining food safety standards, Smithfield spokeswoman Chloe Carson said in an email.

In order to make a donation of this size possible, Smithfield relied on its community development, customer success, transportation and communications teams to work together with the Food Bank, according to Carson’s email.

Together, they worked to source the product, schedule the delivery, organize volunteers and attend the onsite event, according to Carson’s email.

“It’s a team effort and one that we are extremely proud of,” according to Carson’s email.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank provides 250,000 meals per day across 13 Illinois counties, partnering with more than 900 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and youth and senior feeding programs through the Feeding America Network.

“We are so grateful for our longstanding partners at Smithfield Foods,” Jacob Lamplough, Food Bank donor development manager, said in a news release.

“The enduring collaboration has allowed us to strengthen our communities together. Today’s generous protein donation will significantly contribute to addressing the increasing needs in our communities,” Lamplough said in the release. “As we witness a growing need, focusing on protein in our distributions becomes paramount. This support from Smithfield Foods exemplifies the power of partnerships in creating positive impacts and nourishing those who need it most.”

Since 2008, Smithfield’s signature hunger relief program, Helping Hungry Homes, has provided hundreds of millions of servings of protein to all 50 states, as well as in Poland, Romania and Mexico.

In 2022, Smithfield donated nearly 25 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs across the country. To reflect its continued commitment to fighting food insecurity, Smithfield has pledged to donate 200 million servings of protein by 2025, according to the release.

“Hunger does not take a holiday break and neither do we,” Jonathan Toms, Smithfield Foods senior community development manager, according to the release.

“Together, with our more than 2,000 Illinois team members, Smithfield Foods is proud to give back in the best way that we know how this holiday season, by providing essential protein to our neighbors in need,” Toms said in the release. “The holiday season should be spent celebrating with loved ones, not worrying about finding food to put on the table.”