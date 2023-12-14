Kane County grand jury indictments for the week of Oct. 17, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

A Kane County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

• Jose L. Gallegos, 23, of the 1000 block of West Galena Boulevard, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

• Edgar Akaniz, 34 of the 1400 block of East Galena Boulevard, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated battery to a nurse.

• Scott A. Konen, 51, of the 0-99 block of Brookstone Drive, Streamwood, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and resisting a police officer.

• Ramiro Saldana Jr., 22, of the 1800 block of West Illinois Avenue, Aurora, for six counts of criminal sexual assault.

• Sergio M. Serna, 22, of the 1900 block of East County Line Road, Maple Park, for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and disobeying a traffic control signal.

• Francisco Moreno-Hernandez, 38, of the 1000 block of Jennifer Lane, Bolingbrook, for three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and 11 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

• Grenlin L. Wyckoff III, 50, of the 1000 block of Sixth Avenue, Aurora, for five counts of aggravated DUI, four counts of driving with a suspended license and two counts of DUI.

• Luis F. Pichardo Balderas, 24, of the 400 block of Hinman Street, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Aisha T. Lucas, 31, of the 6700 block of South Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, for retail theft of items valued at more than $300 and prior retail theft conviction.

• Daeshaun A. Davis, 20, of the 300 block of West School Street, Plano, for aggravated discharge of a firearm by a street gang member, unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card, two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and mob action.

• Blayre A. Nash, homeless, of Batavia, for failure to register as a sex offender.

• Teaurus J. Lesure, 31, of the 100 block of North 15th Street, St. Charles, for two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of marijuana.

• Marchelo Nelson, 23 of the 4800 bock of West Gladys Avenue, Chicago, for four counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Dijon R. Grissette Jr., 28, of the 2600 block of Avalon Lane, Montgomery, for two counts of aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, two counts of domestic battery, unlawful restraint, domestic battery-bodily harm and domestic battery-provoking contact.

• James E. Harris, 27, of the 700 block of Superior Street, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Andre C. Dotson, 34, of the 300 block of West Le Moyne Street, Chicago, for aggravated assault to a police officer, resisting, domestic battery-physical contact, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal trespass to property after notice.

• Shante J. Mosby, 35, of the 600 block of Spring Street, Aurora, for domestic battery-bodily harm and domestic battery-physical contact.

• Darion L. Johnson, 21, of the 600 block of South River Street, Aurora, for theft.

• Maurilio B. Diaz, 58, of the 800 block of LaFayette Street, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Johnnie D. Fort, 28, of the 3200 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago, for retail theft of items valued at more than $300 and prior retail theft conviction.

• Marcus A. Hill, 44, of the 1100 block of North Bowes Road, Elgin, for forgery.

• Alejandro Feliciano Jr., 44, of the 500 block of La Salle Place, Elgin, for two counts of aggravated DUI and driving with a suspended license.

• Lakeyta Wagner, 37, of the 1100 block of Nantucket Road, Aurora, for driving with a suspended license.

• Noel R. Deluna, 29, of the 100 block of Union Street, Montgomery, for two counts of aggravated DUI, driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

• Braulio Justo-Chavez, 40, of the 1600 block of Kenneth Circle, Elgin, for for two counts of aggravated DUI and driving with a suspended license.

• Dallas Fuller, 24, of the 200 block of West North Street, Leland, for two counts of aggravated battery.

• Carmen Godinez, 60, of the 1700 block of Felten Road, Aurora, for retail theft.

• Kristina P. McWilliams, 32, of the 500 block of Ramona Avenue, Elgin, for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Dennis M. Woods, 55, of the 1000 block of Mark Street, South Elgin, for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, attempted aggravated fleeing of a police officer.

• Rafael G. Franco, 26, of the 500 block of East Chicago Street, Elgin, for two counts of for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.