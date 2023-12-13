United Methodist Church of Geneva inviting public to Christmas Cantata Dec. 17

United Methodist Church of Geneva is inviting the public to attend the Christmas Cantata on Sunday, Dec. 17. (Photo provided by United Methodist Church of Gen)

United Methodist Church of Geneva is inviting the public to attend the Christmas Cantata on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The Cantata will be performed at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in the church, located at 211 Hamilton St., Geneva.

According to a news release from the church, the Christmas Cantata has been a tradition since 1985. This year’s Cantata is written and conducted by church director of music Scott Stevenson, and is titled “Christmas Portraits.”

The three sections - “Cathedral Christmas,” “That Night in Bethlehem,” and “A London Yuletide,” highlight carols from different countries and languages. The cantata will feature a ten-piece chamber orchestra. The 9:00 am service will also be live streamed.

United Methodist Church of Geneva will also offer a bake sale that will take place after each service for donations that will benefit the mission partners of Haiti: Kids Alive and Rebuilding Haiti Now.