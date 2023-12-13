Kane County Animal Control rabies tags fees to increase Jan. 1

Kane County Animal Control said new rabies tags can be purchased in person or by mail. (Photo provided by Joliet Township Animal Control)

Kane County Animal Control has announced all rabies tag fees will increase on Jan. 1, 2024.

New one-year-tag fees will increase by $3 for neutered animals and animals less than one year of age. If an animal is not neutered, the tag fee increases by $10.

New three-year-tag fees will increase by $8 for neutered animals and $22.50 for non-neutered animals. Individuals aged 65 years or older will continue to receive free tags with proof of age.

KCAC has notified county veterinarians of the fee increase so they can let their customers know in advance. Tags can be purchased through veterinary clinics and hospitals throughout Kane County or directly from KCAC at 4060 Keslinger Rd., in Geneva from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Tags may be purchased in person or by mail. Those paying by mail are asked to follow up in around two weeks to ensure their check has been received.