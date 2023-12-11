TriCity Family Services receives $25,000 grant from Kohl’s

Longstanding Kane County community mental health center TriCity Family Services has been awarded a $25,000 grant through Kohl’s National Giveback Institute. The nonprofit will use the funds to continue its vision of strengthening the mental health of the local communities, according to a recent news release.

The funding will allow TriCity Family Services to provide affordable and accessible counseling, therapy, support groups and workshops to residents of all ages. Last year, the organization supported 3,760 local individuals through various services, which include family-based treatment for eating disorders and an outdoor recreation program for teens.

TriCity Family Services is a 501(c)3 nonprofit community mental health agency that has been serving the Geneva, St. Charles, Batavia, North Aurora and surrounding area in Kane County since 1967. More information can be found at tricityfamilyservices.org.