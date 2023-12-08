Winter adventures for children abound at Creek Bend Nature Center

The Forest Preserve of Kane County’s Little Saplings series invites children ages 3-5 and their caregivers to embark on a monthly journey through the wonders of the natural world.

The Forest Preserve announced in a news release that each month, the Little Sapling program will offer a variety of activities specific to a monthly theme. Sessions include a combination of stories, nature hikes, songs, games and crafts. The upcoming winter programs include:

Pinecones and Evergreens: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21 at Creek Bend Nature Center, LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean Street in St. Charles. This event costs $5 per child to attend.

It’s Snow Time: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 at Creek Bend Nature Center, LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean Street in St. Charles. This event costs $5 per child to attend.

Animal Mystery: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 at Creek Bend Nature Center, LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean Street in St. Charles. This event costs $5 per child to attend.

Advance registration is required for these events. To secure a spot, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com. To see a full list of FPDKC programs, visit kaneforest.com or find @kaneforest on social media.