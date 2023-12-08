December 08, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsThe SceneNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Winter adventures for children abound at Creek Bend Nature Center

By Shaw Local News Network
Get ready to embrace the Halloween season with a naturalist-led hike, followed by stories and crafts in the woods from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 6, 2023 at Hampshire Forest Preserve.

(Graphic provided by Forest Preserve District of Kane County)

The Forest Preserve of Kane County’s Little Saplings series invites children ages 3-5 and their caregivers to embark on a monthly journey through the wonders of the natural world.

The Forest Preserve announced in a news release that each month, the Little Sapling program will offer a variety of activities specific to a monthly theme. Sessions include a combination of stories, nature hikes, songs, games and crafts. The upcoming winter programs include:

  • Pinecones and Evergreens: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21 at Creek Bend Nature Center, LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean Street in St. Charles. This event costs $5 per child to attend.
  • It’s Snow Time: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 at Creek Bend Nature Center, LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean Street in St. Charles. This event costs $5 per child to attend.
  • Animal Mystery: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 at Creek Bend Nature Center, LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean Street in St. Charles. This event costs $5 per child to attend.

Advance registration is required for these events. To secure a spot, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com. To see a full list of FPDKC programs, visit kaneforest.com or find @kaneforest on social media.

Kane County