Election season is here: Races to watch in Kane and DuPage counties

Voters in Kane and DuPage counties will cast ballots in March to decide who moves on to the November election. (Rick West)

There will be a handful of contested primary races in DuPage and Kane counties, but most candidates will have a clear path to the general election.

Voters in Kane and DuPage counties will cast ballots in March to decide who moves on to the November election. The state’s attorney, coroner, circuit court clerk, auditor, recorder of deeds and select county board members in both counties are up for election in 2024.

The weeklong filing period for candidates ended on Monday. The recorder of deeds seat in both counties drew the most attention.

A three-way race will decide who becomes the Democratic nominee for the recorder position in DuPage. Meanwhile, Democrats in Kane will determine which of the two candidates for recorder moves on to the general election.

Lynn LaPlante, a two-term incumbent on the DuPage County Board, faces a challenge from Christine “Christy” Maes in the Democratic primary. LaPlante, who represents District 4 on the county board, said she’s no stranger to contested primaries, noting she’s faced opponents during two previous elections.

“I’m very excited to be running for my third term,” LaPlante, a Glen Ellyn resident, said last week.

District 4 includes Glendale Heights, Glen Ellyn and Wheaton.

Maes currently serves on the Glenside Public Library District board.

“I am running for DuPage County District 4 to give a voice to working families like my own,” said Maes, who lives in Glendale Heights.

DuPage County Democrats also will decide who gets the nod to move on to the November election for coroner, where Jeffrey Jacobson and Judith Lukas are seeking their party’s backing.

There are no contested races in the Republican primary for DuPage County offices or board seats.

In Kane County, three incumbent Republican county board members face challengers in the primary. In District 12, incumbent Bill Roth is being challenged by Michelle Geen. Incumbent Mark Davoust faces Jonathan Gripe in the Republican primary for District 14, and incumbent Michael Kenyon faces Eric Stare in District 16.

Democrats Brenda Rodgers and Marisela Villegas are seeking their party’s backing to challenge Republican Sandy Wegman for recorder of deeds in the November election. Incumbent Democrat Ron Ford faces a challenge from Sonia Garcia in his bid to be reelected to represent District 6, and incumbent Verner (Vern) Tepe faces Randy Hopp in the Democratic primary in District 22.

Illinois’ primary election is on March 19.

