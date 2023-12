People check out the Christmas tree at the Peg Bond Center during the Celebration of Lights Festival in 2020. (Jeff Krage)

The Batavia Ministerial Association invited the public to its third annual Songs & Lights Community Christmas Service at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at the Peg Bond Center.

There will be music, scripture, prayer, singing and the lighting of the luminaria as prayer. Arrive early for popcorn from The Popcorn Depot, tacos from Fernando’s Street Kitchen and hot cider from Flyleaf.