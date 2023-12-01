Montgomery man pleads guilty to sexual assault of a child

Gerardo Silva, 40, of the 2200 block of Cornell Avenue, in Montgomery, pleaded guilty to two counts of predatory criminal sexual abuse of a child and accepted a sentence of 26 years in prison. (Photo provided by Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office )

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – In an agreement with prosecutors, a Montgomery man pleaded guilty to two counts of predatory criminal sexual abuse of a child and accepted a sentence of 26 years in prison, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser announced in a news release.

Associate Judge Alice Tracy accepted the plea from Gerardo Silva, 40, of the 2200 block of Cornell Avenue, Montgomery.

Assistant State’s Attorney Stacey Wittman stated in court that between February 2020 and July 2021, Silva sexually assaulted a child on multiple occasions, the release stated.

Silva knew the child, who was younger than 13 years old.

In addition to the prison term, Silva must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

“This victim bravely came forward to talk about her ongoing abuse,” Wittman stated in the release. “I am grateful for her courage and patience while this case has been pending. My thanks to the team at Kane County Child Advocacy Center, including investigator Sandra Navarrete, for the excellent work on this case.”

Silva was indicted on 24 felonies: 15 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13; six counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13; four counts of indecent solicitation of a child.

Predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13 is a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison on each count, according to state law.