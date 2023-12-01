Geneva’s 77th Christmas Walk to kick off holiday season

Marin Patterson (center) plays the role of Santa Lucia with (right to left) Olivia Pohlman, Sophia Cortez, Stella Henley and Claire Schumacher, during the 2022 annual Geneva Christmas Walk. This year's event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

GENEVA – Geneva is nothing if not traditional when it comes to the annual Christmas Walk, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday on Third Street.

Hosted by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, it will include something for everyone.

“The first Christmas Walk was in 1946,” said chamber spokeswoman Laura Rush. “This one is our 77th because we’re not counting 2020.”

Tradition is the key for the Christmas Walk, Rush said, as this is what residents and visitors are looking for.

“This is one we don’t mess with – it’s tradition,” Rush said. “Santa is coming. The tree will be lit. Santa Lucia will give out her cookies. Chestnuts will roast. Carolers will sing and carriage rides will begin.”

Santa visits are already sold out and the Chamber has sold out its House Tour tickets as well, she said.

“There are limited quantities at local stores. I guess by the weekend will be sold out by the weekend,” Rush said. “Everybody wants to come this year.”

The popular self-guided Holiday House Tour features five professionally decorated houses from local designers and and green-scape experts.

The Geneva Holiday House Tour is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 406 S. River Lane; 216 Campbell St.; 585 S. Eighth St.; and two homes located in the Mill Creek subdivision at 0N633 Sounders Drive; and 39W915 Catlin Square.

Tickets are $38 and still available at Cocoon, 212 S. Third St.; Country Naturals, 316 Campbell St.; Little Red Barn Door, 21 S. Third St.; SG Geneva/Scentimental Gardens, 428 W. State St; and Heinz Brothers Greenhouse, 2010 E. Main St., St. Charles.

Charlee Livingston, 4, of Elburn chats with Santa Claus during the annual Geneva Christmas Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Third Street from Route 38/State Street to South Street will be closed to traffic and temporary parking restrictions will be in place to increase safety for pedestrians and clearance for emergency vehicles.

The streets will be reopened at 10 p.m.

Police and the Geneva Emergency Management Agency will be present throughout the downtown to assist festival guests, according to a news release.

Police will also use a drone to support public safety via real-time aerial monitoring, according to the release.

In addition to the Holiday House Tour, Friends of the Geneva Library is hosting a used book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at 227 S. Seventh St.

The Friends are offering a special $5 entrance fee for the first two hours on Friday and a half-price sale on Sunday.

The Geneva History Museum, 113 S. Third St. will again be displaying its 18th century Neapolitan nativity set.

Geneva Hearing Services, 637 W. State St. is hosting a Toys for Tots drive-thru toy drive from 2 to 3 p.m.

Other attractions include:

• Dancer’s Dream, 322 W. State St., Suite 104, will offer complimentary hot chocolate and cookies from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday.

• 40th Annual Cookie Walk from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 102 S. Second St. Visitors buy an empty pastry box for $20 and fill it with their choice of homemade cookies. A new addition this year are holiday crafts and quilt sale and a raffle.

• Peaceful Parlour, 212 South Third St., lower level, will offer seasonal hot tea samples and cookies in partnership with Inglenook Pantry from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday.

• State Street Jewelers. 230 W. State St. and Preservation, 513 S. Third St., will offer roasted Chestnuts beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.

• St. Mark’s Church, 320 Franklin St., will offer carols in the chapel from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Enter through Door 7.

• Elements Massage, 507 S. Third St. will offer free 10-minute chair massages from 6 to 9 p.m.

A full schedule is available online at genevachamber.com.