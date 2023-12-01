December 01, 2023
Adult learners invited to Waubonsee’s specialized info sessions

Waubonsee Community College

Waubonsee Community College (photo provided by Waubonsee Community College)

Waubonsee Community College will host two information sessions tailored exclusively to adult learners from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13 at the Sugar Grove Campus and Thursday, Jan. 4 online via Zoom. Both sessions are free and open to the public.

These sessions will address adult learners’ questions about reaching education and career goals. Waubonsee provides courses, degrees and/or certificate programs across 70 disciplines, with the option to focus on transferring to a four-year college or getting into the workforce quickly. These sessions will also provide resources to help adult learners how to pay for college.

To learn more and RSVP for these sessions, visit waubonsee.edu/adult. Spring registration is currently open with most courses starting Jan. 16. For more information and to apply, visit waubonsee.edu/admissions.

