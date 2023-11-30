St. David’s Episcopal Church to host Prayers for Peace service Dec. 3

St. David's Episcopal Church, 701 N. Randall Rd. in Aurora, will host a "Prayers for Peace" worship service at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Co-sponsors are Wesley United Methodist, Becoming ELCA and New England Congregational churches. (Al Benson)

With the theme “Prayers for Peace”, four Aurora churches will partner in a prayer service Sunday, Dec. 3. The service will take place at 1 p.m. at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 701 N. Randall Road in Aurora. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free.

Partnering with St. David’s are Wesley United Methodist, New England Congregational and Becoming ECLA. Guest speakers will include Rev. Dr. Jo Ann Lagman, Rev. Patrick Fish, Rev. Tammy Scott and Rev. Brandon Perrine. Music will be provided by Thew Elliott.

A freewill offering will go to Doctors Without Borders. Refreshments will follow in the church hall.