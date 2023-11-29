Winners of St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade announced

VW Vocho Club Chicago earned best in show at the St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade on Nov. 25, 2023. (Photo Provided by the St. Charles Business Alliance)

The annual Holiday Homecoming Weekend St. Charles filled the downtown with holiday cheer on Nov. 24 and 25, featuring the Lighting of the Lights Ceremony, a Free Holiday Movie, Santa’s House, the Electric Christmas Parade, and more.

The Electric Christmas Parade showcased over 60 entries from Kane County businesses and organizations, and a panel of judges selected winners in three categories: Business, Non-Profit, and Children, as well as a Best in Show. The 2023 Electric Christmas Parade winners are as follows:

Best in Show:

VW Vocho Club Chicago

Children’s Category:

1st Place – Cub Scouts Pack 150

2nd Place – Duet Dance Academy, D2 Performing Company

3rd Place – St. Charles Swim Team/Aquatics

Non-Profit Category:

1st Place – St. Charles Park District

2nd Place – Support Over Stigma

3rd Place – Anderson Humane

Business Category:

1st Place – Garage 31

2nd Place – Blue Peak Tents, Inc.

3rd Place – Fox Town Plumbing

Garage 31 of North Aurora took first place in the business category at the St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade on Nov. 25, 2023. (Photo Provided by the St. Charles Business Alliance)

First place in the business category went to Garage 31 in North Aurora, a family owned auto-repair shop.

Beth Nystrom owns Garage 31 with her parents, husband, sister and brother-in-law, who have been participating in the electric Christmas Parade for the last 5 years, and took first place for the second time this year.

Nystrom said their family has been watching the parade for over a decade, and her father dreamed of being a part of it since long before Garage 31 opened in 2017.

Nystrom said the theme for their float this year was snow, and the family loves to dress in costumes, so their kids and friends all dressed as snowmen and danced alongside Christmas trees on the float, which shot snow out of the sides towards the crowd.

She said everyone in the family pitched in to help build the float for the past few months.

“We don’t do it to compete, we do it now because It has become an amazing tradition in our family.” Nystrom said. “Everyone really enjoys being in that parade.”

Nystrom said her family’s favorite part is the excitement of the parade. She said even when things go wrong with the float, when they’re parading down Main Street and hearing all the people cheering on their family while promoting the business is really awesome.

“It’s not about the competition for us at all, It’s definitely just about having fun with the family, and I hope we are in it for years to come,” Nystrom said.