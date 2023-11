Nemec Brothers Pizzeria, from the owners of ZaZas Pizzeria Chicago, will be opening early December 2023 at 317 W. State St., in downtown Geneva (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

Nemec Brothers Pizzeria, from the owners of ZaZas Pizzeria Chicago, will be opening early December at 317 W. State Street in downtown Geneva, according to a press release from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

The new location will feature artisan New York style pizza, but also new menu selections for Geneva, according to the press release.

Follow @nemecbrotherspizza on Instagram or find Nemec Brothers Pizzeria on Facebook for an exact opening date.