Northwestern Medicine Fertility Center opens location at Delnor Hospital

Women in the western suburbs receiving in vitro fertilization (IVF) will now have a close-to-home location for pre-treatment and monitoring. Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital is set to open a new satellite clinic as part of the Northwestern Medicine Fertility Center, according to a recent press release.

The new space is fully equipped for physician appointments, ultrasounds and bloodwork.

“The IVF process requires many monitoring visits, sometimes several a week,” said Emily Jungheim, MD, reproductive endocrinology and infertility. “The clinic will help us meet the needs of our reproductive-age patients and ensure that the logistical burden of treatment won’t be something that keeps them from getting the outcomes they’re looking for.”

Dr. Jungheim hopes the new location will make it easier for patients and their partners to engage with their care during an often-difficult process, according to the release.

Several major steps are involved in IVF treatment. IVF requires egg retrieval from the female patient followed by in-lab fertilization of the eggs from collected sperm. Developing embryos are monitored in the lab and eventually transferred back to the uterus.

The team at Delnor Hospital will work collaboratively with clinicians and staff at Northwestern Medicine Fertility Center in Chicago, Highland Park and Oakbrook Terrace, where IVF procedures are completed.

To learn more about Northwestern Medicine, visit nm.org.