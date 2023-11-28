Andy’s Frozen Custard store opening in St. Charles this December

St. Charles residents can expect the opening of a new Andy’s Frozen Custard this holiday season. (Photo provided by Andy's Frozen Custard)

Andy’s Frozen Custard announced in a news release this week that a new location is opening in St. Charles in early-December.

The company said in the news release the new location will be at 2630 East Main St., in St. Charles.

“Andy’s Frozen Custard stands for family, community and fun, three things that make it a perfect fit for St. Charles,” said company CEO Andy Kuntz in the news release. “We source many of our proprietary ingredients from Chicago locals because of our strong commitment to the area and take great pride in putting ‘grins above chins’ as we continue to expand in the Chicagoland area.”