Kane County area candidate hopefuls line up to file nominating papers

Candidates line up to file their petitions for the 2024 election at the Kane County Clerk's office in Geneva on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. Brenda Rodgers (front) filed to run for Kane County Recorder; incumbent Auditor Penny Wegman filed to seek re-election; Republican Anthony Catella (behind Wegman) filed for Circuit Clerk; Ellen Nottke (center) filed to run as a Republican in District 2; Board member Michael Kenyon R-South Elgin, (right) filed for re-election. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

GENEVA – Candidate hopefuls of both parties lined up early Monday morning at the Kane County Clerk’s Office to file their nominating petitions for the March 19, 2024 primary and the Nov. 5, 2024 general election.

Candidates have until Dec. 4 to file nominating papers.

According to the Clerk’s website, incumbent Democrats Corinne Pierog, Theresa Barreiro, Penny Wegman and Jamie Mosser all filed to serve second terms as Board Chair, Circuit Clerk, Auditor and State’s Attorney.

Republican Anthony Catella filed for Circuit Clerk.

Incumbent Coroner Rob Russell, a Republican, filed for re-election while County Board member Monica Silva, D-Elgin, also filed to run for Coroner.

Incumbent Recorder Sandy Wegman, who has been in office for 23 years, filed her nominating papers seeking reelection.

Other filings that signaled primary races:

• Elgin Realtor and former Elgin City Councilperson Brenda Rodgers and Marisela Villegas, who works in the Recorder’s Office both filed as Democrats to run for Recorder.

• In District 6, which represents Aurora and a small part of North Aurora, incumbent Ron Ford and challenger Sonia Garcia – both Democrats – also filed their nominating papers.

• In District 12, representing Wayne, St. Charles and Geneva, incumbent Republican Bill Roth will face challenger Michelle Geen. Democrat Ricky Rivard also filed for District 12.

• In District 14, which represents South Elgin and St. Charles, incumbent Mark Davoust will face challenger Jonathan Gripe in a Republican primary. Democrat Brenda Engelhardt also filed for District 14.

In Kane County District 16, representing Elgin, South Elgin and Bartlett, incumbent Republican Michael Kenyon will face challenger Eric Stare in a Republican primary. Democrat Ted Penesis also filed for District 16.

Other races, filings:

• District 2 Democratic incumbent Dale Berman filed for re-election faces a Republican challenge from Ellen Nottke. District 2 represents Batavia, North Aurora and small parts of Geneva and Aurora.

• District 4 Democrat Mavis Bates filed to seek re-election. District 4 represents Aurora and a small part of North Aurora.

• District 8 Democrat incumbent Michelle Gumz filed to seek re-election. District 8 represents Aurora and Montgomery.

• District 18 Republican incumbent Richard Williams and Democrat Sandy Kaczmarski filed. District 18 serves Burlington, Virgil, Lily Lake and small parts of Campton Hills, Lily Lake and Geneva.

• District 20 Democrat incumbent Cherryl Strathman filed for re-election. District 20 serves Elgin.

• District 22 Democrat incumbent Vern Tepe filed for re-election. District 22 serves Elgin.

No one filed for District 24, which serves Carpentersville, Barrington Hills and East Dundee.