Geneva residents invited to soil and water preservation presentation

The city of Geneva’s Natural Resources Committee will sponsor a free public presentation on soil and water conservation districts next month at the Geneva Public Library.

The presentation, “Partners In Your Community: Learn About Soil And Water Conservation Districts” will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at the library, 227 S. Seventh St.

The Kane-DuPage Soil & Water Conservation District representatives Kat Gerdts and Patrick McPartlan will be guest speakers at the event.

Soil and water conservation districts are locally organized and operated government units created during the U.S. dust storms in the 1930s. In Kane and DuPage counties, the district’s mission is to support residents’ quality of life by leading efforts to ensure healthy soil, clean water, sustainable land development and regenerative agriculture.

People interested in attending the presentation can register online with the Geneva Public Library District.