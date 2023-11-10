Batavia 7th Ward alderman resigns from council

Mayor Jeff Schielke reads a proclamation honoring Keenan Miller, right, who has resigned from the Batavia City Council, during the Nov. 6, council meeting. (Mark )

BATAVIA – Keenan Miller was honored for his service to the city of Batavia as 7th Ward alderman during the Nov. 6 Batavia City Council meeting.

Miller resigned from the council the previous week for both personal and professional reasons.

A coach with the Cyclones hockey program at the Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Miller said the scheduling of team practices and council meetings were coming into conflict.

“It’s literally at the same time as council meetings,” Miller said of the team practices.

“I also want to spend more time with my wife and family,” Miller added.

Miller was first elected to the council in April, 2019. He was reelected without opposition in last April’s election.

Mayor Jeff Schielke lauded Miller for his work on the council, including service on the Public Utilities Committee to build a new wastewater treatment plant.

The city is now accepting applications for an appointment to fill Miller’s seat until the spring 2025 balloting, when someone will be elected to complete the final two years on the unexpired term.

The deadline for submitting a letter of application is 5 p.m. on Nov. 20.

The council will interview applicants on Nov. 28.

While the mayor technically can make the appointment on his own and seek confirmation by the aldermen, Schielke has long used a system in which the appointee is selected by a majority vote of the council.

Applicants are interviewed in open session by the aldermen, who then vote in secret. The appointment is announced by the mayor.

A qualified applicant must be at least 18 years of age, have resided in the ward for at least one year and be a registered voter.

The Batavia City Council is composed of 14 aldermen, with two each elected from seven wards.

The 7th Ward covers the far west side of the city, including all incorporated areas west of Randall Road, as well as a large area generally west of Millview Drive and south of McKee Street.