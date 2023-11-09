Crumbl Cookies sweetens Geneva Commons

Kane County officials visited the new Crumbl Cookies store in Geneva Wednesday, Nov. 8. Board Member Michelle Gumz (left), Leslie Juby, General Manager of the Geneva store Ashley Strom, Board Member Bill Tarver and Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns welcomed the new business to the area. (Brenda Schory)

GENEVA – That’s how the cookie crumbles, as the old saying goes, but now it’s Crumbl Cookies taking center stage with a new store that opened Friday at 1038 Commons Drive, Geneva.

The cookie store was filled with the scent of – well, baking cookies – while Kane County Board Members Bill Tarver, D-Batavia, Leslie Juby, D-Geneva and Michelle Gumz, D-Aurora joined Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns welcomed the new business.

Gumz and Tarver were both noshing on salted caramel cheesecake cookies.

“It was really good,” Tarver said, between bites.

“I already had a chocolate chips,” Gumz said. “It’s fantastic. I’ll probably have another salted caramel – maybe – before I leave. Definitely a great place to stop. I’m going to have to put blinders on when I pass.”

In the background, a team of workers were getting the confections ready for the oven, while another worker was measuring ingredients behind the front counter.

That’s a lot of cookies.

“Ideally, certain stores have sold about 1,200 cookies a day,” Strom said. “It really depends on location and customer base and things of that nature.”

But with the Geneva location’s grand opening this weekend, the new store is expected to do much more.

“We’re hoping to do about 6,000 cookies – that’s our projected amount,” Ashley said.

Crumbl Cookies General Manager at the Geneva store, Ashley Strom, shows the size of a regular Crumbl Cookie for which the chain is famous. (Brenda Schory)

The cookies offered for the welcome event are what you’d call a normal-sized cookie.

That’s not the normal-sized cookie Crumbl is famous for.

“They range anywhere from four ounces to five ounces,” Strom said.

And each cookie is different and each can get a different topping, which adds to the size.

“I like the way you think,” Gumz said.

Gumz said she would see about ordering Crumbl Cookies as a treat during a County Board meeting.

Crumbl Cookies offers a variety of flavors. Other than milk chocolate chip and salted caramel cheesecake, according to its website, crumblcookies.com, it also offers Boston cream pie, chocolate cookies and cream, confetti cake with pink vanilla cream cheese and chocolate Swiss roll.