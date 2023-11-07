Duck Donuts to open at Geneva Commons

Duck Donuts, 1302 Commons Drive, Geneva, will host a grand opening starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, where the first customer in line will receive a dozen free donuts a month for a year. (Photo provided by Duck Donuts)

GENEVA – Duck Donuts, 1302 Commons Drive, Geneva, will host a grand opening starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, where the first customer in line will receive a dozen free donuts a month for a year, the company announced in a news release.

The next 50 customers will receive the Sprinkling Happiness Package, two dozen donuts and a bucket of coffee for a future visit.

This will be the third opening in Illinois, according to the release, as the franchise has shops in Libertyville and Naperville.

The 1,500 square-foot retail shop reflects the franchise’s iconic beach theme. In addition to made-fresh-to-order donuts, Duck Donuts also offers signature coffee blends, espresso beverages, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, frozen beverages, milkshakes and retail items, the release stated.

The Geneva location will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on Sunday, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Duck Donuts opened its first locations in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina and now has more than 135 locally owned shops in 25 states and internationally, the release stated.

More information is available online at DuckDonuts.com or on Facebook.