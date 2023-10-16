Kane County grand jury indictments for the week of Sept. 12, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

A Kane County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

• Ronda V. Wilson, 41, of the 1000 block of West Garfield Boulevard, Chicago, for eight counts of unlawful use of a credit card and two counts of residential burglary.

• Dayna L. Garrett, 57, of the 200 block of Jefferson Avenue, St. James, New York, for aggravated identify theft against a person age 60 or older, two counts of identity theft and three counts of forgery.

• Laura E. Conrad, 38, of the 100 block of North Fourth Street, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Fernando Enriquez, 33, of the 100 block of Tennyson Court, Elgin, for two counts of domestic battery, domestic battery-bodily harm and domestic battery-insulting/provoking nature.

• Rodrigo Garcia, 30, of the 0-99 block of East State Street, North Aurora, for aggravated DUI.

• Robert D. Smith, 52, homeless, of Elgin, for failure to register as a sex offender.

• George Esparza, 46, of the 2000 block of Edinburgh Lane, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated DUI.

• Cashay L. Clay, 35, homeless, of Elgin, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, obstructing identification and resisting a police officer.

• Mario E. Aguilar, 39, of the 400 block of Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful display of registration and driving without a license-never issued.

• David Contreras Jr., 26, of the 100 block of North Calhoun Street, Aurora, for armed violence, unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• David D. Burnett, 38, of the 1600 block of Plum Street, Aurora, for home invasion and criminal trespass to a residence with persons present.

• Ramon L. Roig Rivera, 38, of the 100 block of South State Street, Elgin, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Damareon J. Ball, 23, of the 1400 block of Meyer Street, Elgin, for three counts of aggravated battery and one count of resisting a police officer.

• Cleophus J. Lee, 51, of the 300 block of Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, for two counts of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, one count each of unlawful restraint, domestic battery-bodily harm, and domestic battery-insulting/provoking nature.

• Freddy Padilla, 22, of the 600 block of Grand Avenue, Aurora, for animal torture and aggravated cruelty to animals.

• Darcy Bell, 38, last known address in the 1500 block of Mark Avenue, Elgin, for aggravated battery-bodily harm, aggravated battery to a police officer-physical contact and resisting a police officer.

• Anthony Sharks, 25, of the 2900 block of Pleasant View Avenue, Rockford, for two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a public park and four counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

• Ricky Tecuatl, 30, of the 600 block of Garfied Avenue, Aurora for two counts each of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, domestic battery-bodily harm and domestic battery-insulting/provoking nature and one count each of interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, criminal trespass to residence and criminal trespass to vehicle.

• Jorge A. Enriquez, 22, of the 1500 block of Roanoak Avenue, Aurora, for two counts of harassment through electronic communication.

• Jennifer L. Shriber, 26, of the 0-99 block of Willow Springs Lane, Plano, for three counts of aggravated DUI and DUI.

• Leeroy Rollins, 66, of the 900 block of East New York Street, Aurora, for violating the Sex Offender Registration Act.

• Lamilton M. McCoy, 37, of the 4900 block of West Rice Street, Chicago, for four counts of aggravated DUI.

• Erick Mauricio Rivera Fajardo, 28, of the 600 block of South Kendall Street, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated DUI and driving without a valid drivers license.

• Lisa A. Tegeler, 39, of the 200 block of Cape Way, Geneva, for aggravated DUI and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Angela L. Kokes, 50, of the 700 block of Lloyd Lane, North Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

• Adam L. Nealon, 40, of the 10000 block of West Grand Avenue, Melrose Park, for theft.

• Sharita R. Wimberly, 44, of the 1700 block of Walnut Park Lane, Aurora, for two counts of aggravated battery, domestic battery-bodily harm and domestic battery-physical contact.

• Aaron Ridgeway, 43, of the 500 block of West Park Avenue, Aurora, for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

• Stephon R. Wesby, 61, of the 100 block of Farnsworth Avenue, Aurora, for three counts each of armed violence, home invasion and aggravated kidnapping, four counts of domestic battery, intimidation and two counts of aggravated unlawful restraint.

• Kendrick D. Webber, 38, of the 400 block of Grand Avenue, Aurora, for two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jorge Guzman-Perez, 23, of the 600 block of South River Street, Aurora, for armed violence, and attempted aggravated robbery and attempted robbery.