The St. Charles Park District will celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Sportsplex with an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 14, 2023 (Photo provided by St. Charles Park District)

The St. Charles Park District will celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Sportsplex with an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 14.

The celebration will feature some of the park district’s partners at Sportsplex, including Kale Training, Smith Physical Therapy, Fox Valley Special Recreation Association, All-Star Sports Instruction and several local sports organizations.