Winners of the St. Charles Scarecrow Contest announced

ST. CHARLES – The 38th annual St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend took place on Friday, Oct. 6th through Sunday, Oct. 8th in the city’s downtown. The event featured live entertainment in the Lincoln Park Family Zone, family friendly activities in the Riverside Activity Zone, and much more throughout the weekend.

The weekend’s main event was the Scarecrow Contest which showcased over 100 homemade scarecrows in four different categories: Individual Category, Business Category, School/Not-for-Profit/Club Category, and Mega/Mechanical Category. Guests voted on their favorite scarecrow at the event in each category.

Winners in the Mega or Mechanical category earned $500 for first place, $350 for second place and $250 for third place. In the other categories, first place received $200, second place received $150 and third place received $100.

The 2023 Scarecrow Contest winners are as follows:

Individual Category:

1st Place: Lili Reyes

2nd Place: Pistilli Family

3rd Place: Klaus Gerischer

Business Category:

1st Place: J & R Herra Home Services

2nd Place: 3rd Street Dance

3rd Place: DePaw Pet Resort

Clubs/Not-for-Profit/School Category:

1st Place: Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly

2nd Place: Daisy Scout Troop 2070

3rd Place: MidValley Special Ed SAIL Program

Mega/Mechanical Category:

1st Place: American Science & Surplus

2nd Place: Skyline Tree Service

3rd Place: Starfish Animal Rescue

Visitors look closer at a bride and groom scarecrow as another, sponsored by Amish Firniture store sits in a wooden rocking chair at the Annual Scarecrow Festival in Lincoln Park in St. Charles on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (John Starks jstarks@dailyherald.com)

Executive Director of the St. Charles Business alliance Jenna Sawicki said this year’s event was successful and the alliance is very happy with the turnout. She said after a slow start on Friday, the event was packed the rest of the weekend, and she estimated that there were about 60,000 guests in attendance in total throughout the weekend.

“It’s great to showcase the parks, businesses and downtown ammeneties of St. Charles,” Sawicki said. “We’re thrilled when we can showcase the St. Charles community. Hopefully it inspired people to want to come back.”

The festival is a collaborative effort between the business alliance and the city. Sawicki said there are always a lot of moving pieces in an event like Scarecrow Weekend, but she is very proud of her staff, the community, and the city, who did great work together to put on a wonderful event.

The Presenting Sponsor for the 2023 St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend was St. Charles Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram. Additional Sponsors were McNally’s Heating & Cooling, St. Charles Bank & Trust, AAA, Meijer, McGrath Honda, Comcast, Gerald Subaru, Art of the Heartland, Meijer St. Charles, Theriault Booth LLC. Attorneys at Law, Route 64 Dental, and Blackhawk Bank.

To find the complete list of Scarecrow Contest winners, please visit scarecrowfest.com/scarecrowcontestresults. For further inquiries, please contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.