Tickets now are on sale for screenings of “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” at all Emagine Theatres, including the Batavia location. The film will open on Friday, Dec. 1, and run through Dec. 24, according to a news release from Emagine Entertainment.

The film showcases Beyoncé’s recent Renaissance World Tour from the beginning in Sweden to the finale in Kansas City, according to the release.

Tickets are $22 and are now on sale at Emagine-Entertainment.com.