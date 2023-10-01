Batavia police reports for: Sept. 14-27, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• The street sign for Ridgelawn Trail, valued at $50, was reported stolen Sept. 19.

• Jerry T. Geanes, 28, of the 300 block of West New York Street, Aurora, was charged Sept. 19 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit and driving an uninsured vehicle. Geanes’s vehicle registered at 79 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Kirk Road at 12:55 a.m.

• Daeshawn J. Clemons, 21, of the 1200 block of E. Wilson St., Batavia, was charged Sept. 27 with two counts of resisting a police officer causing injury and aggravated assault of a police officer, all felonies.

• Tyler D McClarty, 34, of the 100 block of North Lincolnway, North Aurora, was arrested Sept. 27 on an Aurora warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Clothing valued at $388 was reported shoplifted Sept. 24 from Kohl’s, 251 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

• Carlo T. Domingo, 40, of the 2400 block of Big Wood Drive, Batavia, was charged Sept. 22 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Domingo’s vehicle registered at 93 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Main Street.

• A package of clothing valued at $32 was reported stolen Sept. 22 from the building entryway at Batavia Apartments, 1259 E. Wilson St., Batavia.

• Household goods valued at $187 was reported shoplifted Sept. 23 from Target, 115 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

• Kierre D. Oneal, 38, of the 4800 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago, was arrested Sept. 18 on a Batavia warrant for charges of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic battery.

• Quaashie C. Orlu, 43, of the 600 block of Grand Avenue, Aurora, was charged Sept. 14 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Orlu’s vehicle registered at 69 miles an hour in a 40-mph zone on North Batavia Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.

• Nine items of clothing valued at $564 were reported shoplifted Sept. 15 from Kohl’s, 251 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

• Marco A. Gallegos-Verduzco, 27, of the 600 block of Iowa Avenue, Aurora, was charged Sept. 15 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Gallegos-Verduzco’s vehicle registered at 80 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road shortly before 8 p.m.